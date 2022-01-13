Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.