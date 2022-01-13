Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,763 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.