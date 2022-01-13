Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 14,413 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 109.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 66.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

