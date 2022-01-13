Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 96.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

