Inspire Investing LLC Invests $347,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $149.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $138.04 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.