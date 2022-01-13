Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,264,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

