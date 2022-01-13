Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,414 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

TTWO stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

