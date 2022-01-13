Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

