InsurAce Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $46.65 million and $2.99 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

