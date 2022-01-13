inSure (SURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.02 Million

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One inSure coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

inSure Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure Coin Trading

