Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$197.02.

TSE:IFC opened at C$164.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

