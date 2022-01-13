Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$197.02.
TSE:IFC opened at C$164.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
