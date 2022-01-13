Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITR shares. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ITR traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.61. 31,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$4.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

