International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a positive rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

