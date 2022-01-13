International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

