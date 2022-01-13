International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.