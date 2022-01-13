International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $16,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $17,680.00.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 736,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $185,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

