Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,248 shares of company stock worth $22,875,985 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

