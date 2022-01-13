Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 179,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

