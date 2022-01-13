Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Stock Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

