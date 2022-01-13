Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $891.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 860,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

