Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

VPV stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

