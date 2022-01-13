Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

