Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,042,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $196,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

