Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 653.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

