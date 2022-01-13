Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

