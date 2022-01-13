iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,423 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 6.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,499. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

