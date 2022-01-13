iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $60.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

