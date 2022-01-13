iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 1,858.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of EMXF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

