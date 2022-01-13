iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 2,884,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,591,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

