iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,455,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

