iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.