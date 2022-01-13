iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.50

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 42335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

