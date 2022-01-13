iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $215.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

