iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.86 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

