Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.24. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

