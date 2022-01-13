Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $9.45. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 975,166 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.