Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 12,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,247. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

