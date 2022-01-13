JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman Sells 8,308 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $76,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $203,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,075,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

