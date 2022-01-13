James William Johnson Sells 40,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $244.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.