Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

