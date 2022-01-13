JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $76.40 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

