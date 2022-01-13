Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

OFC opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

