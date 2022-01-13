Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CME Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.20.

NASDAQ CME opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.20. CME Group has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

