Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FULT stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

