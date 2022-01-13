Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $226.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.69.

CCI opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.61. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

