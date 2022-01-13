Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.