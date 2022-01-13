Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurofins Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.