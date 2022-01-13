Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.