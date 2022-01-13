Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $366.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $371.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.