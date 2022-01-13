Jeffrey Douglas Sells 12,500 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PBPB stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Potbelly by 27.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 35.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

